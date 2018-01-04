Driver breaks silence about lack of maintenance before bus fire

Authorities still don’t know what caused an employee transport bus to catch fire in Springfield on Nov. 29, sending 11 people to the hospital, but a driver for the company tells News 4 it could be related to a lack of routine maintenance.

Clarksville-based nonprofit Safe Harbor owns and operates the buses, which transport workers to and from the Macy’s warehouse in Portland.

The driver spoke to News 4 on the condition of anonymity fearing she may lose her job for speaking out, something she says she has tried to do with her bosses over the past year.

“When I know that something is unsafe and I’m still forced to operate that vehicle, yeah it can upset you,” she said. “Sometimes I’m just in awe at some of the things that are not getting done.”

The driver said she’s driven for several transportation companies with big fleets. She said she’s never seen an organization neglect buses like Safe Harbor.

“I wish these maintenance issues would just get addressed,” she added. “If you don’t take your drivers serious, you have no business doing what you’re doing.”

Safe Harbor Executive Director Kenny Lane told News 4 each of their buses are up to date with maintenance and those records have been turned over to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

News 4 has requested those documents but the company has yet to respond.

