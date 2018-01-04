Police arrest 2 alleged bank robbers

Police shared a surveillance picture they said shows Joshua Thompson running out of the Community Bank and Trust in Pegram with fists full of cash. Police said Jeremy Mosley was outside waiting.

Investigators believe this was the duo's second bank heist in just a few months.

Both times police said they used a conspicuous purple Cadillac as a getaway car. Police said the two weren't worried about attracting attention and they didn't lay low.

According to investigators, the night of the second robbery, they used some of their stolen cash to buy a new Lexus. Then they got stopped by police in Sumner County.

"They let them keep the money not knowing there had been a bank robbery that day. Due to the fact that they had just escaped dealing with police, I think they thought they may be scott free," said Lt. Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Much to neighbors, surprise, investigators spotted the purple Cadillac in west Nashville two days later.

The takedown just happened to be on Mosley's birthday.

Police said the biggest piece of evidence was right in the thieves’ pockets: marked bills the bank had given them just two days before.

"I think with the technology we have today, I think that you're more likely to get caught than not. And case in point, this is Joshua Thompson's third bank robbery and he's gone to jail every time for it," Heflin said.

Both suspects have lengthy criminal histories. In fact, Thompson served several years in prison after shooting at a state trooper.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.