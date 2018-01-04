Driver injured after tractor hit by train

Authorities said the driver of the tractor suffered "substantial injuries." (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tractor in Wilson County.

The crash happened on Holmes Gap Road in Watertown around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the person driving the tractor did not hear the oncoming train and was struck.

The driver of the tractor sustained “substantial injuries” and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Deputies are on the scene of a tractor vs. train on Holmes Gap Road between Commerce Church and Parker Road. Victim has been life flighted as a result of substantial injuries. pic.twitter.com/4UUizaBVwr — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) January 4, 2018

