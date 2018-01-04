Driver injured after tractor hit by train - WSMV News 4

Driver injured after tractor hit by train

Posted: Updated:
Authorities said the driver of the tractor suffered "substantial injuries." (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office) Authorities said the driver of the tractor suffered "substantial injuries." (Source: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and a tractor in Wilson County.

The crash happened on Holmes Gap Road in Watertown around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the person driving the tractor did not hear the oncoming train and was struck.

The driver of the tractor sustained “substantial injuries” and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.