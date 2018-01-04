THP: At least 1 killed in Marshall Co. crash

At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 26 mile marker.

THP added that two other people were transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The interstate was shut down but has since reopened.

