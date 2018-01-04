Lawyer, public servant Lewis Randolph Donelson dies at 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Lewis Randolph Donelson III, who helped shape the modern Republican Party in Tennessee and co-founded Memphis law firm Baker Donelson, has died.

A statement from the firm says Donelson died Thursday. He was 100 years old.

The Memphis native started his law career in 1941 and later founded Baker Donelson, which has more than 750 attorneys and public policy advisers in 10 states and Washington DC.

The Commercial Appeal reports he helped revive the GOP in Tennessee in the 1950s, was elected as a charter member of the Memphis City Council in 1967 and served under former Tennessee Gov. Lamar Alexander as commissioner of finance and chief operating officer from 1979 to 1981.

In a statement, Alexander, calls Donelson "one of Tennessee's most accomplished lawyers and finest public servants."

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.