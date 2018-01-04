Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Nashville - WSMV News 4

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's $460 million drawing.

At least six tickets won secondary prizes of $1 million or more, and some of them are right here in the Volunteer State.

One lucky ticket holder in Memphis won $150,000 after adding the Power Play multipler option for an extra dollar.

One person in Nashville and another in Covington both won $50,000.

A total of 20 Tennessee players have won this prize level in less than two months.

The jackpot has soared to $550 million for Saturday's drawing.

