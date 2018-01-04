LIST: Top 10 boy and girl baby names in Tennessee for 2017 - WSMV News 4

LIST: Top 10 boy and girl baby names in Tennessee for 2017

We now know which baby names were the most popular in Tennessee this past year.

Ava took the top spot for girls in 2017, unseating the name Emma, which had held the title since 2011.

All of the girls' names that made the list are the same as 2016 but have changed in ranking.

TOP 10 GIRLS' NAMES

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Amelia
  5. Harper
  6. Isabella
  7. Elizabeth
  8. Charlotte
  9. Ella
  10. Abigail

William has been the top name for boys for 11 consecutive years. Samuel and Grayson are new additions to the list this year.

TOP 10 BOYS' NAMES

  1. William
  2. Elijah
  3. James
  4. Noah
  5. Liam
  6. John
  7. Mason
  8. Jackson
  9. Samuel
  10. Grayson

 All baby names are recorded and tallied by the Tennessee Department of Health's Office of Vital Records.

Copyright 2018 WSMV

All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.