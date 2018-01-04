Family, friends gathering for memorial service for Davidson County deputy

Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.

Deputy Joseph Gilmore died from his injuries after he was involved in a wreck on his way back to Nashville on New Year's Day.

Gilmore's friends and co-workers are holding a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

The 26-year-old was from Illinois. He was driving back to Middle Tennessee when he crashed along Interstate 24.

Gilmore was known as a kind man with a contagious personality.

"One of the last things I said in February at graduation to Mr. Gilmore was, 'You're in this family now.' Your family is part of ours, and who knew that seven or eight months later that we would be talking about the loss of a family member, but someone who was close to all of us as well," said Sheriff Daron Hall.

Gilmore graduated from Fisk University and was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. A vigil will be held there on Thursday night.

