Family, friends gather for memorial service for Davidson Co. deputy

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.

Deputy Joseph Gilmore died from his injuries after he was involved in a wreck on his way back to Nashville on New Year's Day.

Gilmore's friends and co-workers held a memorial service Thursday at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.

“That was my baby brother. He was the spitting image of me. He looked up to me, but I really looked up to him,” said Che Boatman, Gilmore’s older brother.

Boatman said a career in law enforcement was something they shared. He works as a St. Louis police office.

“He was just happy about life and he was dedicated to each and every thing he committed to, from school to his career to his family,” Boatman said.

The 26-year-old was from Illinois. He was driving back to Middle Tennessee when he crashed along Interstate 24.

Gilmore was known as a kind man with a contagious personality.

"One of the last things I said in February at graduation to Mr. Gilmore was, 'You're in this family now.' Your family is part of ours, and who knew that seven or eight months later that we would be talking about the loss of a family member, but someone who was close to all of us as well," said Sheriff Daron Hall.

Gilmore graduated from Fisk University and was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. A vigil will be held there on Thursday night.

