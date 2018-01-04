Police: Woman charged with attempted homicide after shooting girlfriend

A woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say she shot her girlfriend during an argument at a north Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the Haynes Garden Apartments on Whites Creek Pike.

Police say Cealie James, 23, allegedly shot her girlfriend. She fled the area but later returned and was taken into custody.

Destiny Gregory, 21, was transported to Vanderbilt where she was listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

Police say James was free on bond for allegedly shooting another woman in the shoulder. She was arrested in that shooting last November.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.