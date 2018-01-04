Police investigating shooting at north Nashville apartments - WSMV News 4

Police investigating shooting at north Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a possible shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex.

A woman was reportedly shot in the stomach at Haynes Garden Apartments on Whites Creek Pike.

It's not clear if the woman was injured.

It appears officers have taken a suspect into custody.

News 4 is working to get more information.

