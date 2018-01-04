Police investigating shooting at north Nashville apartments

The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.More >>
The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.More >>
We now know which baby names were the most popular in Tennessee this past year.More >>
We now know which baby names were the most popular in Tennessee this past year.More >>
Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.More >>
Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.More >>
Police are investigating a possible shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Police are investigating a possible shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Middle Tennessee will be getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys to help with the fight against violent crime.More >>
Middle Tennessee will be getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys to help with the fight against violent crime.More >>
Crews are working to make repairs after experiencing issues with the boiler at a Nashville prison.More >>
Crews are working to make repairs after experiencing issues with the boiler at a Nashville prison.More >>
The flu is being blamed for several deaths across the country, and it's now hitting hard in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The flu is being blamed for several deaths across the country, and it's now hitting hard in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Mt. Juliet officials are warning against walking on ice around local ponds. Although it may look like tempting fun, it's actually quite dangerous.More >>
Mt. Juliet officials are warning against walking on ice around local ponds. Although it may look like tempting fun, it's actually quite dangerous.More >>
The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.More >>
The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.More >>
A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female aide.More >>
A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female aide.More >>
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >>
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >>
The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.More >>
The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.More >>
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >>
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >>
Police say Myeisha Brown shot 74-year-old Ruxin Wang while he was picking up the trash outside his south Nashville home on Nov. 9.More >>
Police say Myeisha Brown shot 74-year-old Ruxin Wang while he was picking up the trash outside his south Nashville home on Nov. 9.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the teen girl and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Tennessee Waffle House employee.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the teen girl and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Tennessee Waffle House employee.More >>
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >>
A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.More >>
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >>
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga employees have resigned, and one has pleaded guilty to his charge, after being cited for public indecency at an adult theater.More >>
Two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga employees have resigned, and one has pleaded guilty to his charge, after being cited for public indecency at an adult theater.More >>
A massive "bombogenesis" will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts in a region already crippled by deadly cold.More >>
A massive "bombogenesis" will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts in a region already crippled by deadly cold.More >>