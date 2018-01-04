Middle TN district to receive 2 new federal prosecutors

Middle Tennessee will be getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys to help with the fight against violent crime.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions picked the Midstate to receive two of the 40 new federal prosecutors who will be added to 27 areas nationwide.

The new assistant district attorneys will be exclusively focusing on violent crime.

"Under this program, I am asking a great deal of our United States Attorneys. I am both empowering them and holding them accountable for results," Sessions said. "To put them in the best position to impact and reduce violent crime, it is my privilege to announce today that through a re-allocation of resources, we will be enlisting and deploying 40 additional violent crime prosecutors across the United States."

Donald Cochran, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said the addition of two prosecutors will increase his office's ability "to identify and remove the most dangerous and violent offenders from our communities."

With the recent additions, Middle Tennessee will now have eight federal prosecutors focusing on violent crime.

