Experts share advice as flu season hits Middle Tennessee

The flu is being blamed for several deaths across the country, and it's now hitting hard in Middle Tennessee.

Several schools are closed for the rest of the week because of the outbreak.

Doctors say the problem is extremely contagious, and many people who have it don't realize it until they've already passed it on to someone else.

"We're really just seeing the peak of it right now," said Dr. Kimberly Naftel, who works in pediatric emergency medicine at Centennial Hospital. "Because the flu is so contagious and so widespread right now, I'm actually wearing a mask when I go into every single room."

Doctors say that when you first get the flu, you might just think you have a common cold, but the symptoms can quickly become much more severe.

Symptoms to look out for include a high fever, muscle aches and trouble breathing.

If you think you have the flu, experts say you should see your doctor as soon as possible.

The peak of flu season runs through February, but it's not too late to get your flu shot.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.