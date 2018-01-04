Officials warn about dangers of walking on frozen ponds

Mt. Juliet officials are warning against walking on local ponds that have frozen over.

Although it may look like tempting winter fun, it's actually quite dangerous.

"We're on week three of schools being out for Christmas break. I'm sure people are getting bored, a little stir-crazy," said Mt. Juliet Deputy Fire Chief Chris Allen. "The water is partially frozen, but it's not thick enough to support human activity, such as skating or playing."

It's not a situation that first responders run into very often.

"It's not something we are trained for or equipped for because it just doesn't happen very much around here," Allen said.

First responders stress that although it's been bitterly cold, it has only been a few days. The ice will not be strong enough to hold you.

"You are taking your own life into your hands if you choose to go out there," Allen said.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.