Heat lamp sparks fire in chicken coop near Wilson County home

Crews responded to the fire on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday morning. (WSMV)

Crews worked to battle a large fire that started inside a chicken coop at a Wilson County home.

The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.

The homeowner said a heat lamp fell over onto a propane tank and caught fire. The flames then spread to a plant nursery next door.

No one was hurt, but it's not clear what happened to the chickens.

The home is not believed to have been damaged.

