Heat lamp sparks fire in chicken coop near Wilson County home

Crews responded to the fire on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday morning. (WSMV) Crews responded to the fire on Poplar Hill Road on Thursday morning. (WSMV)
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Crews worked to battle a large fire that started inside a chicken coop at a Wilson County home.

The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.

The homeowner said a heat lamp fell over onto a propane tank and caught fire. The flames then spread to a plant nursery next door.

No one was hurt, but it's not clear what happened to the chickens.

The home is not believed to have been damaged.

