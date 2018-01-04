Woman pinned inside vehicle in crash on I-40

The driver was injured in the crash Thursday morning. (WSMV)

A woman was pinned inside her car after a wreck on Interstate 40 in Bellevue.

The crash happened on the on-ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard to the eastbound lanes just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman is said to have non-critical injuries.

Crews are working to push the car off the interstate and clear the scene.

