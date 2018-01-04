2 university employees resign, cited for public indecency

The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.More >>
The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.More >>
We now know which baby names were the most popular in Tennessee this past year.More >>
We now know which baby names were the most popular in Tennessee this past year.More >>
Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.More >>
Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a Davidson County deputy who was killed in a crash.More >>
Police are investigating a possible shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Police are investigating a possible shooting at a north Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Middle Tennessee will be getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys to help with the fight against violent crime.More >>
Middle Tennessee will be getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys to help with the fight against violent crime.More >>
Crews are working to make repairs after experiencing issues with the boiler at a Nashville prison.More >>
Crews are working to make repairs after experiencing issues with the boiler at a Nashville prison.More >>
The flu is being blamed for several deaths across the country, and it's now hitting hard in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The flu is being blamed for several deaths across the country, and it's now hitting hard in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Mt. Juliet officials are warning against walking on ice around local ponds. Although it may look like tempting fun, it's actually quite dangerous.More >>
Mt. Juliet officials are warning against walking on ice around local ponds. Although it may look like tempting fun, it's actually quite dangerous.More >>
The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.More >>
The fire started early Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.More >>
A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female aide.More >>
A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female aide.More >>