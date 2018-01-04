2 university employees resign, cited for public indecency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Two University of Tennessee at Chattanooga employees have resigned, and one has pleaded guilty to his charge, after being cited for public indecency at an adult theater.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 59-year-old Joseph Wiram will serve no jail time and can have the misdemeanor scrubbed from his record once he pays a $500 fine. James Cantrell will appear before a judge in February. Cantrell's attorney, Brett Alexander, declined to comment after Tuesday's proceedings.

University spokesman George Heddleston said both men resigned in December. Cantrell was an associate vice chancellor of marketing and communication. Wiram was coordinator for veteran student services.

Court records say an undercover Chattanooga police officer saw the 56-year-old Cantrell engaging in a sex act. Wiram, Cantrell and 49-year-old Scott Jarret were cited. Jarrett, who isn't affiliated with UTC, also pleaded guilty.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.