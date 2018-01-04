Tennessee board to review 8 historic places for register - WSMV News 4

Tennessee board to review 8 historic places for register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee board is scheduled to review proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee State Review Board said Wednesday it is scheduled to meet Jan. 10 in Nashville to vote on eight nominations to the register, which lists cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Nominated locations are Sanda Hosiery Mills in Cleveland; Travellers Rest in Nashville, Bethel Methodist Church in Morristown; Oaklawn Garden in Germantown; Sterick North Garage and Hotel in Memphis; Bozo's Hot Pit Bar-B-Q in Mason; Wassom Farm in Telford; and Franklin Historic District in Franklin.

Approved locations will be sent for final approval to the register in the U.S. Department of the Interior.

