Victim's family want teen suspect charged as adult

Ruxin Wang, 74, was shot and killed in November outside his south Nashville home. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The family of a 74-year-old man shot and killed while picking up trash wants the 16-year-old suspect to be charged as an adult.

"I think she knows what she is doing and we hope that justice will be served in the best way possible," said Yun Wang, the victim's son.

Police say Myeisha Brown shot Ruxin Wang outside his son's south Nashville home on Nov. 9.

Wang, retired from the education bureau in China, was in Nashville with his wife visiting his son at the time.

"They have done so much for us over the years and now to see him get shot and pass in such a tragic way in a peaceful country, it's unacceptable," Yun Wang said.

Witnesses originally reported seeing several young men, possibly juveniles, running from the scene toward the J.C. Napier housing development.

Police have not said if more suspects are being sought.

"It's extremely sad that such a young person would throw their life away," Yung Wang said.

Brown, who is charged with criminal homicide, is currently being held in juvenile detention. A transfer hearing is set for Jan. 9.

At a hearing Thursday, two witnesses said they were with Brown when the shooting happened. They said they saw Brown lift the gun but didn't see her shoot.

Police have no forensic evidence connecting Brown to the shooting and have not recovered the gun.

"I hope detectives will keep working on the case and bring stronger evidence," Yun Wang said.

