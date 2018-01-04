16-year-old arrested in murder of 74-year-old man in south Nashville

Ruxin Wang, 74, was shot and killed in November outside his south Nashville home. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Nashville murder case.

Police say Myeisha Brown shot 74-year-old Ruxin Wang while he was picking up the trash outside his south Nashville home on Nov. 9.

Wang, retired from the education bureau in China, was in Nashville visiting his son at the time.

Witnesses originally reported seeing several young men, possibly juveniles, running from the scene toward the J.C. Napier housing development.

Police have not said if more suspects are being sought.

Brown, who is charged with criminal homicide, is currently being held in juvenile detention.

