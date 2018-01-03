Pedestrian killed in crash on Dickerson Pike

The wreck happened on Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

Police have identified the man who died after being hit by a pickup truck on Dickerson Pike.

The incident happened near Trinity Lane just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 45-year-old victim is believed to have been homeless. Police are working to notify his family members.

According to Metro police, the man ran into the road, crossing from east to west. The driver told police he was unable to avoid hitting him.

Charges have not been filed against the driver, 23-year-old Joseph Hernandez, but the investigation is ongoing.

