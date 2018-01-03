LifeWay tower to be imploded Saturday morning

The LifeWay tower in downtown Nashville will be imploded on Saturday morning.

The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.

Several roads will be closed for the implosion:

11th Avenue North between McGavock Street and Grundy Avenue

10th Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street (closed Friday and Saturday)

9th Avenue North between Broadway and Church Street

Broadway between 8th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North

Church Street between Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and George L. Davis Boulevard

Commerce Street between 8th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North (closed Friday and Saturday)

