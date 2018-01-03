LifeWay tower to be imploded Saturday morning - WSMV News 4

LifeWay tower to be imploded Saturday morning

The LifeWay tower in downtown Nashville will be imploded on Saturday morning.

The implosion is set for 9:30 a.m. There will be a 700-foot perimeter around the site.

Several roads will be closed for the implosion:

  • 11th Avenue North between McGavock Street and Grundy Avenue
  • 10th Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street (closed Friday and Saturday)
  • 9th Avenue North between Broadway and Church Street
  • Broadway between 8th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North
  • Church Street between Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and George L. Davis Boulevard
  • Commerce Street between 8th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North (closed Friday and Saturday)

