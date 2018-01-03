Nashville man embraces cold, creates feet of snow for his yard - WSMV News 4

Nashville man embraces cold, creates feet of snow for his yard

The snow was created with a SnoPro Snowmaker. (WSMV) The snow was created with a SnoPro Snowmaker. (WSMV)
You may dread piling on the layers and getting hit by that bitter wind even walking to your car. Still, at least one guy wouldn't mind temperatures staying below 32.

At the Cherokee Park home of Dr. Brent Fruin, general surgeon at Tristar Summit Medical Center, there's a plan to make the most of this freezing weather.

"To deal with winter, you've got to embrace it somehow," he said.

What that means is covering his backyard in 2 to 3 feet of snow.

"It's worked better than our wildest imagination," Fruin said. "This is about three nights of snow making."

How'd he do it? A SnoPro Snowmaker.

"These two drifts are just from about eight hours of snow-making last night," Fruin continued, motioning to the yard. "Just took a pressure washer, air compressor and the snow gun from the company here.

"There we go. Only snowball in Nashville right now," he said, piling a snowball together in his hands. "Everybody's like, 'Wow, that's amazing.'"

None could be happier than Fruin's 9-year-old son, Jack.

"It's a great winter here in Cherokee Park here," Fruin said, minutes before getting into a snowball fight with Jack. "Embrace winter. Make some snow."

