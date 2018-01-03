Nashville band hopeful after tour bus burns

A Nashville southern rock band is using the tragic loss of their tour bus and equipment trailer to inspire them to make more music.

Riverbend Reunion formed in January 2016 and has been on the road for much of the past year in their older model Ford RV they named Maureen.

On New Year’s Eve, the RV caught fire along the interstate in Mississippi and burned to the ground along with the band’s trailer.

“We lost our clothes, we lost electronics, lost everything you would furnish a home with that you stay in for two to three weeks at a time,” said lead singer John Smith. “Everything we’ve worked for was on that and it was just gone within a matter of probably 10 minutes.”

Drummer Brandon Buck’s sister started a GoFundMe page this week, and the group plans to use donations to pay for travel expenses for their upcoming tour starting next week. They’ll borrow instruments for now until they can afford to buy their own.

“The love and support that we’ve been getting from everyone has been overwhelming and very humbling,” Smith added. “This fire is just fuel for the music we’ve already been creating.”

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.