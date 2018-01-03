Metro Animal Control out on 'cold patrol'

Ahead of another night of sub-freezing temperatures in Middle Tennessee, Metro Animal Care and Control has been flooded with calls about animals being left out in the cold.

The Metro Animal Control Center is out in full force. Since Christmas, they've responded to 350 cold weather calls. On a typical day, 12 to 15 owners are cited.

Many say they're concerned by what they've been seen.

“Heartbreaking. It makes me sick to my stomach,” Courtney Jarbeua said. “It just seems cruel. It seems like common sense. It's a pet, it's part of your family. It seems like abuse to keep them out in these conditions."

Metro Animal Control officers are looking for pets in these conditions. There are no set rules for pet owners.

Depending on the call, animal control officers will issue a warning, schedule a re-check, write a citation, or remove an animal from the location.

Due to the call volume, animal control is only working complaint calls.

One dog was reported dead on New Year’s Eve after being left in the cold. An investigation is ongoing.

Metro Animal Control encourages people to make a report if they are concerned about an animal's well-being.

