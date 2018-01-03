Police search for suspects who stole iPhones from Walmart

Anyone who recognizes these men should call Metro police. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for three men accused of shoving a Walmart employee to the ground and stealing nine iPhones from a display case earlier this week.

It happened on New Year’s night at the store in Rivergate.

Surveillance cameras show one suspect walking into the store a few minutes before the others. Police said he told a salesperson at the electronics counter he was interested in buying in iPhone.

The other two suspects walked up when the employee opened the locked cabinet.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

