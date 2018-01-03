Roy Acuff's fiddle up for auction

A rare fiddle, made in Tennessee and owned by country music legend Roy Acuff, is up for auction.

The money will go to Goodwill to help further its mission.

Acuff played the Grand Ole Opry and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Acuff’s uncle made the fiddle in 1954 in Maryville, TN. It was donated to a Goodwill store in Kansas City, MO.

