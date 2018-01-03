Power restored to nearly 5,000 NES customers in Bellevue - WSMV News 4

Power restored to nearly 5,000 NES customers in Bellevue

Posted: Updated:
Over 4,000 customers were without power along I-40 in Bellevue. (Source: NES) Over 4,000 customers were without power along I-40 in Bellevue. (Source: NES)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Power has been restored to over 4,000 NES customers in the Bellevue area.

Officials with NES said the issue was caused by a down power line.

The outage was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. At one point, the outage affected 4,782 customers.

Gower Elementary School was affected by the outage.

