Murfreesboro Road reopens in Franklin after water main break

The water main break closed Murfreesboro Road during the Wednesday morning commute. (WSMV)

A water main break caused big issues during the morning commute in downtown Franklin.

Murfreesboro Road was closed between South Margin Street and Eddy Lane as crews worked to make repairs, but it has since reopened.

The water main break happened near Blue Grass Drive. Salt trucks responded to the scene.

.Unfortunately, this has gone from bad to worse, & has required a complete closure of Murfreesboro Rd in and out of downtown. The morning rush is going to be a challenge. Bring your patience. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 3, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: Murfreesboro Rd. closed at Eddy Ln. & S. Margin as crews tackle this water main break pic.twitter.com/Z7pGNGA5U8 — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) January 3, 2018

