Murfreesboro Road reopens in Franklin after water main break - WSMV News 4

Murfreesboro Road reopens in Franklin after water main break

Posted: Updated:
The water main break closed Murfreesboro Road during the Wednesday morning commute. (WSMV) The water main break closed Murfreesboro Road during the Wednesday morning commute. (WSMV)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A water main break caused big issues during the morning commute in downtown Franklin.

Murfreesboro Road was closed between South Margin Street and Eddy Lane as crews worked to make repairs, but it has since reopened.

The water main break happened near Blue Grass Drive. Salt trucks responded to the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Murfreesboro Road reopens in Franklin after water main breakMore>>

  • Special

    Williamson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.