Police: Runaway 12-year-old girl found safe

Jessica Ann Brandon, 12, was reported missing on Tuesday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jessica Ann Brandon, 12, was reported missing on Tuesday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police say a missing 12-year-old girl who was likely a runaway has been found safe and unharmed.

Jessica Ann Brandon was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teen last spoke to her grandmother on Sunday.

Jessica was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

