Police: Runaway 12-year-old girl found safe

Metro police say a missing 12-year-old girl who was likely a runaway has been found safe and unharmed.

Jessica Ann Brandon was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teen last spoke to her grandmother on Sunday.

Jessica was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Youth Services detectives are working to locate missing/apparent runaway 12-yr.-old Jessica Ann Brandon. Her grandmother/guardian last spoke to her on Sun. and reported her missing Tues. @ 2:30 p.m. Efforts to find her have been unsuccessful. See her? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/ApQH4nEmzg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 3, 2018

