2 injured in stabbing during argument at Antioch home - WSMV News 4

2 injured in stabbing during argument at Antioch home

The stabbing happened inside a home in Antioch. (WSMV) The stabbing happened inside a home in Antioch. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Two people stabbed each other inside a home in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro police, the argument started around 4 a.m. at a house on Towneship Road.

At least five or six people were inside the home during the altercation.

Both of the people involved are said to have minor injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.

