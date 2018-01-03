Obed River national park in Tennessee adds 161 acres

WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Obed Wild and Scenic River has added 161 acres (65 hectares) within the national park's boundaries through a donation.

According to a park news release, the land donated by former East Tennessee resident Mary Ann Gibbons contains 2 miles (3 kilometers) of river frontage along the heart of the Obed River, which includes some of the park's most notable rapids.

It also contains some of highest cliffs in the park, riverside cascades, major waterfalls, sandstone arches and chimneys, mature hardwood and hemlock forests, and diverse plant and animal species.

Park Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas says it's the largest addition to the park in 30 years.

Park officials say Gibbons acquired the land more than 50 years ago and the family worked to protect it.

