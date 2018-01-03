Firefighters fall through floor while battling south Nashville fire

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Two firefighters had a major scare while fighting a fire at a south Nashville home Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called police after smelling smoke around 3 a.m. at the duplex on Tara Ann Court.

The neighbor only speaks Spanish, which created confusion about what was happening. The initial call to police came in about a car on fire. When police arrived at the home, they saw the home was on fire and dispatched more crews.

Two firefighters fell from the second story to the first story of the home, not realizing the flames had burned through the floor. Both are said to be OK.

No one was inside the duplex when the fire started. The neighbors on the other side were able to get out safely.

Firefighters told News 4 the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Both parts of the duplex sustained damage during the fire.

