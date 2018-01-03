Driver in custody after police chase, hit-and-run

The driver was later arrested in Green Hills. (WSMV)

A woman is in custody after she allegedly hit another vehicle and fled the scene overnight.

Police said they believe the woman was drinking and driving.

The driver allegedly sped away when police tried pulling her over in East Nashville.

Police chased her all the way over to Green Hills. The driver was eventually arrested at the intersection of Harding Place and Estes Road.

News 4 is working to find out the driver's name.

