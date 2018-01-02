Vanderbilt holds off Alabama to win its SEC home opener

By CHIP CIRILLO

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Saben Lee scored 23 points and Jeff Roberson had 17 and Vanderbilt won its Southeastern Conference home opener with a 76-75 victory over Alabama on Tuesday night.

Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 11 points for the Commodores (6-8, 1-1 SEC), who recorded their 14th win in the last 15 games against the Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-1) at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt has made 51 shots from 3-point range in its last four games, including 10 against Alabama.

Freshman Collin Sexton, who entered the game as the SEC's second-leading scorer, led the Tide with 24 points.

His layup with 6.2 seconds left narrowed the deficit to 76-75 and his desperation 3-point attempt from inside half-court bounced off the glass at the buzzer.

Sexton dished out five assists and hit all seven of his foul shots. Donta Hall added 14 for Alabama, which upset then No. 5 Texas A&M in its SEC opener on Saturday.

Lee scored Vanderbilt's last 12 points during a 12-2 run to close the first half, giving the Commodores a 43-33 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide rallied with its trapping defense, but couldn't catch the Commodores.

Vanderbilt: Lee's impressive performance and another strong 3-point shooting sparked the Commodores.

UP NEXT

Alabama visits Georgia on Saturday. Georgia's Yante Maten entered Tuesday's games tied for the SEC lead with six double-doubles

Vanderbilt visits South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks are adjusting to life without Sindarius Thornwell, the 2017 SEC player of the year.

