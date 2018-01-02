Grundy Co. deputy who fired shot identified

Shelby Comer was found unresponsive after the shooting and crash. (WSMV)

News 4 has officially learned the name of the Grundy County sheriff’s deputy who fired shots into a suspect’s car last month, possibly killing a 20-year-old woman.

The TBI says Shelby Comer suffered a gunshot wound before she died on Dec. 23. Comer was involved in the police chase and shooting as a passenger. Authorities are not saying who shot her.

Grundy County Deputy Mike Holmes claims in a new affidavit the driver of the car, Jacky Bean, pointed a gun at him and tried to run him over.

Holmes is a part-time deputy with Grundy County and is not certified by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Grundy County officials have not responded to News 4’s request for Deputy Holmes’ employment file.

