Nashville band's equipment destroyed in RV fire - WSMV News 4

Nashville band's equipment destroyed in RV fire

The fire happened on New Year's Eve. (Source: facebook.com/riverbendreunion) The fire happened on New Year's Eve. (Source: facebook.com/riverbendreunion)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville band lost nearly all of its equipment in minutes after their RV caught fire.

According to a family member of the band Riverbend Reunion, the fire happened on New Year’s Eve while they were traveling through Mississippi between shows.

The band’s traveling RV, trailer and everything inside were destroyed. They were able to save a few guitars from the van as they ran for safety.

No one was injured in the fire.

The family member said insurance will cover some of the cots, but not nearly all of it.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the band get back on their feet. Click here for more information.

