Police: Career criminal leaves unusual clue behind

Police said recent surveillance video from the Original Corner Pub on 51st Avenue shows David Chamberlain doing what he always does.

He used a sock and a rock to break in through a glass window before shimmying inside.

Once inside, investigators said Chamberlain took his time. Then he took off with eight brand TVs, leaving a mess and his blood behind.

After a DNA test, police said they knew exactly who their suspect was.

Chamberlain has been breaking into businesses in the Nations since the 1970s.

"He busted through. He broke this glass and that other one there," said Jerry Marshall, the manager of J and E Automotive on Charlotte Avenue.

Police said Chamberlain broke into the automotive store a month after breaking into the Corner Pub.

Once again, it was Chamberlain's blood that helped police solve the case.

They found Chamberlain right up the road with lacerations all over his hands.

"One of the first things that the detective said to me was, 'I don't know why he's out because I just locked him up last month for the same thing,’" Marshall said.

Investigators said now that Metro has its own crime lab, police will use DNA more often to solve all sorts of crimes.

"It's great knowing that if suspects leave hair, blood or saliva at a scene that we can collect it and, in the future, be able to identify that person," said Det. Timothy Weaver with Metro police.

Chamberlain remains in jail. Police and his victims hope this time he stays there.

"Just going back in his history and seeing burglary, burglary, burglary, burglary, yeah, it's frustrating to see we have more victims and more victims from the same person," Weather said.

