Metro Schools checking buildings, buses for cold weather issues

It will be brutally cold as Metro Schools students make their way back to school on Wednesday morning.

Before students set foot on the buses or back in the buildings, crews are making sure everything is in good working order.

The hallways were a little chilly inside Hickman Elementary School on Tuesday. A part needed to be replaced on the boiler to make sure the school is heated properly.

Teachers were wearing coats inside, trying to get their classrooms ready. District officials are making sure these types of kinks are worked out before the bell rings Wednesday.

“We know that we're going to have some issues,” said Olivia Brown, a spokesperson for Metro Schools. “We have several buildings that are cold right now. Our maintenance crews are working extra hours to address the issues as they arise. Hopefully we don't have too many of those tomorrow."

Some teachers brought in space heaters to help get the building temperature back up after a two-week hiatus.

Heating systems were inspected, pipes and waterlines tested.

But inside is only half the battle. Buses sitting outside overnight have to be started up and run ahead of time.

“Last week we were replacing batteries in buses,” Brown said. “We know that we will probably have some buses tomorrow that may show up with problems because of the cold."

Bus drivers have been told to report in early Wednesday morning in anticipation of mechanical issues.

Parents are encouraged to dress their students in several layers. Even if the heating systems are working well, it can still be cooler than what students are used to at home.

There are currently no anticipated late starts for Metro Schools Wednesday due to the cold.

