TVA, electric systems urge conservation during peak hours

The Tennessee Valley Authority and electric service providers are asking customers to help lower the heavy demand on the electric system by conserving energy during peak hours over the next several days.

TVA is asking both residential and commercial customers to voluntarily reduce their usage as a precautionary measure, specifically between the hours of 6-10 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

“We do not expect any problems in meeting our demand, nor does TVA,” said Decosta Jenkins, President and CEO of Nashville Electric Service, in a news release. “We are simply asking customers to help conserve where they can to avoid putting excess strain on the electrical system.”

TVA reported a peak of almost 32,000 megawatts used on Tuesday morning.

Some of the ways TVA and NES suggest to reduce energy usage include:

Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment during peak hours

Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats to a lower setting

Turn off non-essential lights, appliances and other electrical equipment

Keep your garage door closed as much as possible. This will help buffer any colder outdoor air from trickling into the home.

NES offers an infographic illustrating eight ways to stay warm while lowering energy usage during the winter.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.