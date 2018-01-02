Several Nashville library branches closed - WSMV News 4

Several Nashville library branches closed due to weather-related issues

Several branches of the Nashville Public Library are closed because of weather-related issues.

The following branches are closed until further notice:

  • Edgehill - 1409 12th Ave. South
  • Looby - 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd.
  • Old Hickory - 1010 Jones St.
  • Watkins Park - 612 17th Ave. North

At the Looby and Edgehill branches, there are water outages due to burst pipes.

The Pruitt location is open, but the computer room is closed because of a heating issue.

The public information officer for the library said crews are working diligently to make repairs and are trying to get all locations open as quickly as possible.

