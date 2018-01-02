Water main break blamed on cold weather; 1,500 residents impacted

Water main breaks are causing big issues across Middle Tennessee as the region battles subfreezing temperatures.

A crash was caused by the ice on Stewarts Ferry Pike. (WSMV)

Water has been restored in Hickman County after a 12-inch water main break on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Gary Jacobs said about 1,500 people were affected in the areas of Skyview, Highway 100, Grays Bend, Nunnelly, Dodd Hollow and Bucksnort.

"I couldn't wash dishes, I couldn't wash clothes and I couldn't give my daughter a bath," said resident Nicole Duke.

Jacobs said it took crews several hours to find the source because they were working in rugged, rural land.

Some people were without water for 11 hours.

Earlier, Jacobs said, "It's a serious situation. We ask for people's patience."

Duke said she was frustrated it took so long to repair because her 5-year-old daughter isn't feeling well.

"She's had strep throat so I have had to wash everything right there and then," Duke said.

Officials are relieved the problem is fixed, but said a break is likely to happen again this season.

"We will have problems with them freezing up, and then when the weather warms up some they start thawing out and they'll start breaking again," Jacobs said.

During cold weather, the mayor advises residents to leave cabinet doors to their sinks open and to leave faucets dripping on the lowest level of their homes.

