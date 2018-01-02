Chef Paulette's Glazed Cinnamon-Walnut Pinwheel Buns

Glazed Cinnamon-Walnut Pinwheel Buns

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, plus 4 tablespoons softened

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup ground cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup walnuts, ground into small pieces

1 egg, beaten with teaspoon of water for egg wash

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut in the 6 tablespoons of cold butter, breaking apart the butter into very small pieces. Add the milk and stir until a dough forms, knead gently (and not too much) to pull together a ball of dough.

Flour a work surface and roll out dough into rough rectangle, about 1/8" thick. Using a spatula or butter knife, spread the softened butter over the surface of the rolled dough to cover it all. Sprinkle cinnamon to distribute evenly, sprinkle sugar to distribute evenly. Sprinkle walnuts to distribute evenly.

Starting from the short end, roll into a "jelly roll" trying to keep the roll tight. Lightly brush the seam with egg wash. Cut 3/4" circles from the roll. Lay them flat on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Brush lightly with egg wash. Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden. Let cool completely before drizzling glaze. Place buns next to each other, touching. Drizzle icing - little or a lot - depending on how sweet you'd like them to be.

For the glaze:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar (you may need a little more)

½ teaspoon vanilla

In a medium mixing bowl press out the butter with a spoon to make it smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until the butter is blended into small pieces with the sugar,. Add the vanilla and mix well. Run the kitchen faucet until very hot. Add a couple of tablespoons of hot water to the mixture and stir rapidly to combine. If frosting seems too thick, add more hot water until it becomes the right consistency for drizzling.