Broken boiler causing issues at Nashville prison

Crews are working to make repairs after the boiler stopped working at a Nashville prison.

According to a release from the Department of Correction, the boiler at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution went offline on New Year's Day.

A TDOC spokesperson announced Tuesday night that part of the prison was back up and running.

Staff members have been passing out additional blankets and installing temporary heating units.

Officials said the staff and inmates have been "understanding and cooperative" as they work on repairs.

Some employees worked through the night to try to fix the issue.

"These folks worked throughout the night in extreme conditions to ensure that everyone was kept safe. We thank them for their service," said Bobby Straughter, assistant commissioner of operations at the prison.

TDOC said a valve malfunction is believed to be responsible for the problem. They expect the entire facility to be back up and running within the next 48 hours.

