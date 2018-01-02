A look ahead at key issues for TN lawmakers in 2018

Tennessee lawmakers will be heading back to the Capitol next week.

One of the key issues they'll discuss is safety for special needs students.

Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, plans to file a bill that would ban corporal punishment for children with disabilities.

The News 4 I-Team previously found that special needs students are being punished at higher rates than their peers at 60 different Tennessee schools. This prompted the Tennessee Comptroller's Office to investigate corporal punishment, which motivated state lawmakers.

Seat belts on school buses will also be back up for debate.

Rep. Joanne Favors will be introducing a bill that requires school buses to have seat belts.

The idea gained steam in the aftermath of the deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga in November 2016. Six children were killed.

Opponents of the bill fear that seat belts would trap kids inside of a burning bus or endanger them if the bus went into floodwater.

