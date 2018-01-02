Mother, daughter killed in Clarksville house fire

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Latasha Jackson and her mother, Francine Jackson, were killed in the fire. (WSMV)

Two women were killed in the house fire on Tuesday morning. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Officials are investigating after two women were killed in a house fire in Clarksville on Tuesday morning.

Family members confirmed to News 4 that the victims are Francine Jackson and her daughter, Latasha Jackson.

One other person was inside the home on Mills Drive when the blaze started but was able to escape.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

"To bring in the new year like this is not a good thing," Lucius Jackson said. "It's not a good way to start the year."

The rock driveway was solid ice Tuesday morning from where crews fought the fire on Mills Drive. The fire took the lives of two of the most important people to Lucius Jackson, his wife, Francine, and daughter, Latasha, who would have turned 19 this month.

"It's hard on the family right now because no one ever expects this," Lucius Jackson said.

He said the two women and Francine's sister were at the house when the fire began. Francine's sister escaped, but the other two women were killed.

"They were church-going, God-fearing people," Lucius Jackson said. "They'll always be with us."

"They lost everything in the fire," Pastor Willie Freeman said. "It's a sad tragedy for us, for the community, for the city."

Freeman has been the family's pastor for 15 years at his Greater Missionary Baptist Church. He said the church is looking to take donations and do whatever they can to help the family.

"This is a good family," he said. "This is a great loss to our church, but it's heaven's gain. Heaven got two angels at the same time. God will see us through. He'll see us through this situation we're going through. Get this family back where they need to be."

