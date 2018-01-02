Man found dead outside north Nashville home

A man was found dead by a relative outside a home on Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a man's body was found outside of a north Nashville home.

The man was found dead by a relative on the porch of the home on Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.

The 911 call was made around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear if the man lived at the home where he was found.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play in connection with the incident.

Officials are working to determine if the death is related to the cold weather.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.