Flu already being blamed for deaths in multiple states

Maury and Lincoln counties have announced its school systems will be closed the remainder of the week.
The Tennessee Valley Authority and electric service providers are asking customers to help lower the heavy demand on the electric system by conserving energy during peak hours over the next several days.
Maury and Lincoln counties have announced its school systems will be closed the remainder of the week.
Officials are investigating after two women were killed in a house fire in Clarksville on Tuesday morning.
Some residents in Hickman County are being warned not to use the water after a 12-inch water main break.
Water main breaks are causing big issues across Middle Tennessee as the region battles subfreezing temperatures.
Several branches of the Nashville Public Library are closed because of weather-related issues.
Crews are working to make repairs after experiencing issues with the boiler at a Nashville prison.
Tennessee lawmakers will be heading back to the Capitol next week. One of the key issues they'll discuss is safety for special needs students.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Sky View Drive and Shady Lane in East Nashville.
A spokesman for the DCSO told News 4 that Officer Joseph Gilmore was involved in a wreck on the way home from visiting family over the holidays in Illinois.
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.
The Grassland Foodland store, the only full-service grocery store in unincorporated Williamson County, will be closing its doors soon.
WSMV thanks Demetria Kalodimos.
A spokesman for the DCSO told News 4 that Officer Joseph Gilmore was involved in a wreck on the way home from visiting family over the holidays in Illinois.
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.
As the world rang in the new year, a family in Nashville celebrated having the first baby born in the city in 2018.
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after detectives said he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death inside a motel room.
The man was found dead by a relative on the porch of the home on Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.
Water main breaks are causing big issues across Middle Tennessee as the region battles subfreezing temperatures.
