Subfreezing temperatures causing water main breaks across Middle TN

"I've slept out here for the past couple nights," said Hope Hatfield Church, sitting on a bench near Church Street. "We fix a palette on the ground here, and we bundle up. You gotta do what you've gotta do to survive. It's rough. It truly is." Looking for warmer, better days in the her city, Church's goal is just to stay under the sunlight as long as she can. Temperatures Sunday night dipped down into the single digits, dangerously close to zero degrees.

"I've slept out here for the past couple nights," said Hope Hatfield Church, sitting on a bench near Church Street. "We fix a palette on the ground here, and we bundle up. You gotta do what you've gotta do to survive. It's rough. It truly is." Looking for warmer, better days in the her city, Church's goal is just to stay under the sunlight as long as she can. Temperatures Sunday night dipped down into the single digits, dangerously close to zero degrees.

Some in homeless community seek warming shelters, others brave dangerously cold night

Some in homeless community seek warming shelters, others brave dangerously cold night

Several branches of the Nashville Public Library are closed because of weather-related issues.

Several branches of the Nashville Public Library are closed because of weather-related issues.

Some residents in Hickman County are being warned not to use the water after a 12-inch water main break.

Some residents in Hickman County are being warned not to use the water after a 12-inch water main break.

Some Hickman County residents urged not to drink water after water main break

Some Hickman County residents urged not to drink water after water main break

A crash was caused by the ice on Stewarts Ferry Pike. (WSMV)

A water main break caused the road to freeze on Nolensville Pike near Southern Hills Hospital. (WSMV)

Water main breaks are causing big issues across Middle Tennessee as the region battles subfreezing temperatures.

In Hickman County, some residents are being warned not to drink the water after a water main break. Click here to read more.

Crews have been working to repair a large water main break near Southern Hills Medical Center at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road since early Tuesday morning. News 4 captured video of roads icing over in the area.

A truck crashed because of icy conditions after a water main break on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Mt. Juliet Road in Wilson County. The driver was not injured.

Metro Water Services crews are working to repair water main breaks in these areas:

112 Glenrose Ave. in south Nashville

516 Brook View Estates Dr. in Antioch

194 Manchester Ave. in East Nashville

4665 Whites Creek Pike - Whites Creek

1320 Little Hamilton Ave - Wedgewood-Houston

111 Transit Ave - south Nashville

395 Wallace Rd - south Nashville

Click here to read more information about frozen pipes and water main breaks from Metro Water Services.

Officials at Fort Campbell have been responding to several water leaks on post. To report a leak, call 931-431-5677.

CH2M is already repairing several water leaks on post due to pipes bursting from the recent fall in temperatures. This photo is from a water leak on @FortCampbell due to previous cold weather. Call CH2M at 931-431-5677 to report any leaks. https://t.co/FLy4PkTIA0 pic.twitter.com/WbjjOqeRel — FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) January 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.