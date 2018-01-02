Subfreezing temperatures causing water main breaks - WSMV News 4

Subfreezing temperatures causing water main breaks across Middle TN

A water main break caused the road to freeze on Nolensville Pike near Southern Hills Hospital. (WSMV) A water main break caused the road to freeze on Nolensville Pike near Southern Hills Hospital. (WSMV)
A crash was caused by the ice on Stewarts Ferry Pike. (WSMV) A crash was caused by the ice on Stewarts Ferry Pike. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Water main breaks are causing big issues across Middle Tennessee as the region battles subfreezing temperatures.

In Hickman County, some residents are being warned not to drink the water after a water main break. Click here to read more.

Crews have been working to repair a large water main break near Southern Hills Medical Center at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road since early Tuesday morning. News 4 captured video of roads icing over in the area.

A truck crashed because of icy conditions after a water main break on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Mt. Juliet Road in Wilson County. The driver was not injured.

Metro Water Services crews are working to repair water main breaks in these areas:

  • 112 Glenrose Ave. in south Nashville
  • 516 Brook View Estates Dr. in Antioch
  • 194 Manchester Ave. in East Nashville
  • 4665 Whites Creek Pike - Whites Creek
  • 1320 Little Hamilton Ave - Wedgewood-Houston
  • 111 Transit Ave - south Nashville
  • 395 Wallace Rd - south Nashville

Click here to read more information about frozen pipes and water main breaks from Metro Water Services.

Officials at Fort Campbell have been responding to several water leaks on post. To report a leak, call 931-431-5677.

